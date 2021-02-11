Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SDXAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sodexo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

SDXAY stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.14. 13,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,484. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. Sodexo has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $22.13.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

