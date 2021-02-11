SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.87

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.87 and last traded at $47.40, with a volume of 146899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32. The company has a market cap of $198.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

