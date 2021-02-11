Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Trading Up 11.8%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) shares rose 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.70 and last traded at $44.70. Approximately 13 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $216.65 million for the quarter.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

