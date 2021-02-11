Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Trading 8.3% Higher

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s stock price traded up 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.25. 781,049 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 460,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SOHU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $794.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.92. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sohu.com Limited will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Sohu.com by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sohu.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sohu.com by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sohu.com by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.