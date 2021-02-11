Solana Price Up 60.8% This Week (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.18 or 0.00019276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a total market capitalization of $2.40 billion and $166.19 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Solana has traded 60.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00059249 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.16 or 0.01113545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006263 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00054289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.26 or 0.05379648 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00026790 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 88.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00043956 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00031199 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,900,137 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

