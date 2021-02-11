Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) (CVE:SVS) Shares Down 8%

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) (CVE:SVS) fell 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 7,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 63,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) Company Profile (CVE:SVS)

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc engages in the development of algal-based production systems to produce natural based green commercial products in Canada and internationally. Its algal-based production systems are used to produce organic omega nutraceuticals and bio-pharmaceutical active ingredients/therapies.

