Solid State plc (SOLI.L) (LON:SOLI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $686.44

Solid State plc (SOLI.L) (LON:SOLI) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $686.44 and traded as high as $720.00. Solid State plc (SOLI.L) shares last traded at $715.00, with a volume of 18,293 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £61.34 million and a P/E ratio of 18.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 686.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 629.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Get Solid State plc (SOLI.L) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Solid State plc (SOLI.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Solid State plc manufactures and sells electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. Its value added distribution division distributes semiconductors, related electronic and optoelectronic components, modules, and displays for use in the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, power management, optical emitters and sensors, and LED lighting.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Solid State plc (SOLI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State plc (SOLI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.