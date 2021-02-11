Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) (TSE:SLR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.86

Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $1.30. Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 23,766 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.22 million and a P/E ratio of -96.92. The company has a quick ratio of 34.71, a current ratio of 34.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.64.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Solitario Zinc Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) (TSE:SLR)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

