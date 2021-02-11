Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) (TSE:SLR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.86

Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $1.30. Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 23,766 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.22 million and a P/E ratio of -96.92. The company has a quick ratio of 34.71, a current ratio of 34.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.64.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Solitario Zinc Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

