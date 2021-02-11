Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Stock Price Down 9%

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR)’s share price traded down 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.91. 6,747,062 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 3,833,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 target price on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Solitario Zinc stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,956 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Solitario Zinc worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

