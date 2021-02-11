Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 1,050.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKHHY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.39. 44,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,526. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average is $24.82. Sonic Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $28.29.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

