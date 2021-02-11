Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.40-3.60 EPS.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $61.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.90. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $62.21.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.90.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.