Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.40-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.51. Sonoco Products also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.80-0.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SON. Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON stock opened at $61.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.