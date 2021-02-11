Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.31.

Get Sonos alerts:

SONO stock traded up $5.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.87. 770,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93. Sonos has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,574. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $599,640.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 763,612 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,210 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 14.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sonos by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 239,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.