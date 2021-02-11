Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS SONVY opened at $53.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sonova has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $54.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.36. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

