Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the January 14th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,687,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SPHS remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,601. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Sophiris Bio has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.79.
Sophiris Bio Company Profile
