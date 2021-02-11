SOS (NYSE:SOS) Trading Up 59.2%

Shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) were up 59.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 141,280,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 368% from the average daily volume of 30,169,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SOS stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.49% of SOS as of its most recent SEC filing.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, blockchain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

