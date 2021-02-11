South32 Limited (S32.L) (LON:S32) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $146.02

South32 Limited (S32.L) (LON:S32)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.02 and traded as high as $148.00. South32 Limited (S32.L) shares last traded at $146.16, with a volume of 1,396,941 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of £7.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 146.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 129.03.

About South32 Limited (S32.L) (LON:S32)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

