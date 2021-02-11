SparkPoint (SRK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17.69 Million

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. SparkPoint has a market cap of $98.98 million and approximately $17.69 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded up 668.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00057157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.40 or 0.01073436 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00054485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006182 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.83 or 0.05398294 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00019971 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00026680 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004153 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00034544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SRK is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,369,409,818 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

