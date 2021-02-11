SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.01. 646,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,011,781. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

