SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.59 and last traded at $35.61. Approximately 84,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 121,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 93.1% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 46,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter.

