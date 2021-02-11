SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.17

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.17 and last traded at $60.88, with a volume of 89405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.66.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Fullen Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 28,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 396,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after buying an additional 115,441 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

