SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.78

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.78 and last traded at $54.78, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.24.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

