SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Hits New 1-Year High at $195.80

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $195.80 and last traded at $195.69, with a volume of 1519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.34.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

