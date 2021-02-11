Spectral Medical Inc. (EDT.TO) (TSE:EDT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Shares of Spectral Medical Inc. (EDT.TO) (TSE:EDT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.69. Spectral Medical Inc. (EDT.TO) shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 714,288 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$160.89 million and a P/E ratio of -18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.89.

Get Spectral Medical Inc. (EDT.TO) alerts:

Spectral Medical Inc. (EDT.TO) (TSE:EDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.42 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Medical Inc. (EDT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Medical Inc. (EDT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.