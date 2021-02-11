Spectrecoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00045179 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.99 or 0.00340015 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002287 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012419 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015015 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00010206 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

