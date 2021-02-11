Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,757 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,096 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Splunk worth $59,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Splunk by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the software company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Splunk by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,184 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,267 shares of the software company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $168.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.00. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Splunk from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.30.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $133,126.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,245 shares of company stock worth $6,042,901. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

