SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Update

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a growth of 367.7% from the January 14th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPYR opened at $0.20 on Thursday. SPYR has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.22.
SPYR Company Profile
