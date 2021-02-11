SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.71.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $68.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.20. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.