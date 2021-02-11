SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.94% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.71.
Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $68.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.20. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.
