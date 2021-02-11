S&T AG (SANT.F) (ETR:SANT) Shares Down 0.8%

S&T AG (SANT.F) (ETR:SANT) dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €20.90 ($24.59) and last traded at €21.00 ($24.71). Approximately 73,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 233,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.18 ($24.92).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of €20.00 and a 200-day moving average of €20.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.35.

About S&T AG (SANT.F) (ETR:SANT)

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The IT Services segment develops, implements, and markets hardware and software-based solutions, and information technology services.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for S&T AG (SANT.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T AG (SANT.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.