StableXSwap (STAX) Achieves Market Cap of $21.00 Million

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar. One StableXSwap token can now be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00003217 BTC on major exchanges. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $21.00 million and $161,056.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,761.02 or 0.99845035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00034481 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 58.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00081577 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000205 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StableXSwap Token Profile

STAX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 tokens. StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

StableXSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableXSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableXSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

