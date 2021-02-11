STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.86. The company had a trading volume of 38,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.80%.

In other STAG Industrial news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

