Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered stock remained flat at $$12.77 during trading hours on Thursday. 5,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,392. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.