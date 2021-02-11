Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Standard Chartered stock remained flat at $$12.77 during trading hours on Thursday. 5,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,392. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

