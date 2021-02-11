Stantec (STN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Stantec (NYSE: STN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/10/2021 – Stantec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/9/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $47.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Stantec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/2/2021 – Stantec was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Stantec was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Stantec was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

1/8/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $47.00 to $50.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Stantec was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $38.69 on Thursday. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $39.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Stantec by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the third quarter valued at $2,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Stantec by 6.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 298,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Stantec by 3.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Stantec by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

