Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBLK. TheStreet upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pareto Securities lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

SBLK opened at $11.82 on Thursday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $5,024,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,381,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after purchasing an additional 277,198 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 172,387 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 48,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

