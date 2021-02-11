State Auto Financial (STFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ STFC opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $756.21 million, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. State Auto Financial has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86.

In other news, SVP Kim Burton Garland bought 7,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $118,737.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,542.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Earl Berkey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,538 shares of company stock valued at $224,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STFC. Sidoti upgraded State Auto Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised State Auto Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

