State Auto Financial (STFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ STFC opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $756.21 million, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. State Auto Financial has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86.
In other news, SVP Kim Burton Garland bought 7,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $118,737.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,542.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Earl Berkey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,538 shares of company stock valued at $224,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
State Auto Financial Company Profile
State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.
