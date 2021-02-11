State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires New Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 62.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Share sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $549,356.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,688 shares in the company, valued at $406,537.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $72,147.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,564 shares in the company, valued at $857,106.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,581 shares of company stock worth $1,572,543 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $190.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.82. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $252.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

