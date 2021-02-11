State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires Shares of 46,300 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HALO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HALO. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Shares of HALO opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 316.25 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $465,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 142,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,625.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $2,036,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,608,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,376 shares of company stock valued at $9,996,108 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

