State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,145 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 49.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,097,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,573,000 after purchasing an additional 361,167 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 138.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 146,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 57.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitae alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.66.

Invitae stock opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.77. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.11.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $466,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $230,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 727,649 shares of company stock worth $36,011,709 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.