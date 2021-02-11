State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.92 Million Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 568.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 751 shares of company stock worth $63,833. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $86.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.81. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.