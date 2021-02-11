State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $1.60 Million in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 92,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,864.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $166.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $174.99.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.