State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases Shares of 123,400 MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 123,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

MTG opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.