State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYNH. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 282.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 935,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after buying an additional 691,519 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,313,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,047,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 1,974.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after purchasing an additional 463,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Syneos Health by 1,849.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 418,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 396,764 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SYNH. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $78.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $79.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $4,883,067.87. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $197,826,608.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,316,253 shares of company stock valued at $204,390,535. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

