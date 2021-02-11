State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,400 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,299,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,233,000 after buying an additional 29,207 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,073,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 796,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,061,000 after purchasing an additional 47,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 500.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 667,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,261,000 after purchasing an additional 556,627 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $2,801,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,910,696.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia K. Ackerman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $789,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,895.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,336 shares of company stock worth $4,094,473 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AOS opened at $61.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average of $53.79. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $61.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

