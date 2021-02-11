State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,200 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 182.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.84.

FANG stock opened at $68.88 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

