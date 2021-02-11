State of Michigan Retirement System Takes $1.48 Million Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,447,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,439,000 after purchasing an additional 235,583 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,801,000 after acquiring an additional 27,233 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 747,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,809,000 after acquiring an additional 86,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 514,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after acquiring an additional 33,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

SSD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $93.50 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.72.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 13,232 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $1,353,765.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,789.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,150.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,291 shares of company stock worth $4,871,072 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.