State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Align Technology worth $25,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,012,000 after buying an additional 213,457 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Align Technology by 163.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 228,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,754,000 after purchasing an additional 141,709 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 280.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 189,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,971,000 after purchasing an additional 139,592 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $60,017,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 138,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,403,000 after purchasing an additional 80,387 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGN opened at $605.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $551.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.71.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

