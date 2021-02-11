State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $28.04 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,806 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $28,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $186,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,716,646. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.12.

COF stock opened at $117.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.25. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $118.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.31%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

