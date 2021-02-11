State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $29.53 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,322 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Newmont worth $29,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,773.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $59.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.99. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $319,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,025,786.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,279. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

