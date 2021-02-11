State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $30.41 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,261 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 29,413 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $30,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,701,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536,394 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 333.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $149,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,259 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $86,642,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 646.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,540,485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $92,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,223 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $63.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $2,271,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,356,040 in the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

