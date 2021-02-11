State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,129 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,897 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $24,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 741.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 734,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,302,000 after buying an additional 647,469 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,517,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,293,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,336,849,000 after purchasing an additional 399,552 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 789,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,164,000 after purchasing an additional 388,581 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,925,000 after purchasing an additional 352,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,165,206.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $431,299.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 316,766 shares in the company, valued at $36,123,994.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,448 shares of company stock worth $19,184,094. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.08.

Shares of CDNS opened at $137.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.40. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

